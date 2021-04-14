StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas announced a reserves upgrade for its Abu Sennan concession onshore Egypt, of which it owned a 22% stake.
A reported prepared by Gaffney Cline & Associates indicated a 24% increase in Abu Sennan gross proven and probable, or 2P reserves, to 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Gross proven, or 1P, reserves rose by 59% to 6.7 million BOE and proven, probable and possible, or 3P reservs, by 21% to 34.7 million BOE.
United Oil & Gas also said that significant additional growth opportunities were evaluated in the report, noting 21 exploration prospects, many with multiple reservoir targets.
At 10:05am: [LON:UOG] United Oil Gas Plc share price was 0p at 2.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
