StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical reported narrower losses as research and development spend fell sharply.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.9 million from £11.1 million.

Research and development costs fell to £1.9 million from £10.0 million.

'The company is well positioned to deliver further positive news through 2021 especially around commercialisation of MED3000 and our objective to deliver a long term and sustainable revenue for shareholders,' the company said.






At 10:10am: [LON:FUM] Futura Medical PLC share price was 0p at 14.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com