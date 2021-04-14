StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical reported narrower losses as research and development spend fell sharply.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.9 million from £11.1 million.
Research and development costs fell to £1.9 million from £10.0 million.
'The company is well positioned to deliver further positive news through 2021 especially around commercialisation of MED3000 and our objective to deliver a long term and sustainable revenue for shareholders,' the company said.
