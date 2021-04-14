StockMarketWire.com - RiverFort Global Opportunities has said it is expecting its net profit for 2020 to be in excess of £1.3 million and net assets to exceed £8.8 million having benefitted from continued investment activity and buoyant equity markets.
The company is currently preparing its financial accounts and proceeding with its audit process for 2020. In 2019, the company’s net profit stood at £623,690, while net assets were £7.8 million.
It is expected that its results for the year to 2020 will be announced in May 2021.
At 1:25pm: [LON:RGO] share price was 0p at 0.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: