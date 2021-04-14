StockMarketWire.com - AIM-listed construction software specialist, Eleco has announced the appointment of Fredrik Pantze as chief product officer on the group's leadership team.
Jonathan Hunter, Eleco's CEO, said: 'Fredrik will be responsible for ensuring a focus on design-first thinking to our product development in order to achieve a premium user experience, and his appointment will be instrumental to our strategic plans to enable growth as a customer-centric organisation.
'Fredrik has been head of development at our Swedish business since May 2018, prior to which he held a number of senior executive commercial and technical positions at Tieto, Sweden. His leadership experience across a variety of areas including enterprise solution architecture, cloud and product renewal strategies, large-scale agile implementations and product portfolio management makes him ideally placed to drive change towards leaner, customer-centric product development.'
At 2:13pm: [LON:ELCO] Elecosoft PLC share price was 0p at 81.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: