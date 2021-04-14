StockMarketWire.com - TBC Bank's MSCI Environmental Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) rating has increased to ‘AA’ in the recent MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, which represents an upgrade from the previous rating of ‘A’ assigned in October 2019.
MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, TBC’s chief executive officer (CEO) said: ‘I am very delighted that our ESG efforts have been recognised and reflected in the upgraded ESG rating and that MSCI have placed us in the 'industry leaders' category in terms of managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.’
