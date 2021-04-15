StockMarketWire.com -

CA

15/04/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing


DE

15/04/2021 07:00 CPI
15/04/2021 09:00 Ifo joint rconomic forecast


ES

15/04/2021 08:00 trade balance


FR

15/04/2021 07:45 CPI


IE

15/04/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports


IT

15/04/2021 09:00 CPI


JP

15/04/2021 05:30 revised retail sales


UK

15/04/2021 00:01 CBI and PwC quarterly financial services survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's Credit Conditions Survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey


US

15/04/2021 13:30 advance monthly retail sales
15/04/2021 13:30 jobless claims
15/04/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/04/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com