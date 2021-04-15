CA
15/04/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
DE
15/04/2021 07:00 CPI
15/04/2021 09:00 Ifo joint rconomic forecast
ES
15/04/2021 08:00 trade balance
FR
15/04/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/04/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/04/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
15/04/2021 05:30 revised retail sales
UK
15/04/2021 00:01 CBI and PwC quarterly financial services survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's Credit Conditions Survey
15/04/2021 09:30 Bank of England's quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey
US
15/04/2021 13:30 advance monthly retail sales
15/04/2021 13:30 jobless claims
15/04/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/04/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
