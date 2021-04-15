StockMarketWire.com - Analytics and eCommerce optimisation company Ascential said it had acquired Toronto-based Perpetua Labs, an eCommerce media optimisation business, for an initial $52 million.
The acquisition marked new territory for Ascential's digital commerce segment, which the business will join, and which to date has exclusively served first party vendors.
'Perpetua's expertise serving third party vendors, through data-driven solutions, opens the door for Ascential to this large and fast-growing market segment,' the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, the initial cash consideration was US$52 million, but included deferred consideration payable over four years, resulting in an estimated total consideration of between US$103 and US$162 million.
Total consideration payable for Perpetua, in the event that very stretching targets were reached, was capped at US$250 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
