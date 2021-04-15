StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Entain said it had made a 'strong' start to the year, with online gaming revenue rising by 33% in the first quarter of the year.
Total revenue for the quarter fell 13%, weighed down by its retail business, which was 'significantly impacted by Covid restrictions with almost all shops entirely closed for the quarter,' the company said.
But the company has that while it had been just a handful of days since the re-opening in parts of the UK on the 12 April, 'we look forward to returning to more normal trading across our whole business.'
'In line with our expectations, the momentum from the end of 2020 has carried into 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
