StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company 888 said it had set up a new environment, social and governance committee chaired by non-executive chairman Jon Mendelsohn.
Senior independent director Anne de Kerckhove and non-executive director Mark Summerfield would also be members of the committee.
The committee would provide board-level oversight of 888's ESG strategy, targets and progress against key performance indicators, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: