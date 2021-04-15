StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company 888 said it had set up a new environment, social and governance committee chaired by non-executive chairman Jon Mendelsohn.

Senior independent director Anne de Kerckhove and non-executive director Mark Summerfield would also be members of the committee.

The committee would provide board-level oversight of 888's ESG strategy, targets and progress against key performance indicators, the company said.








