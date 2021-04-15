StockMarketWire.com - Specialist asset management group, Polar Capital reports that as at 31 March 2021 its AuM were £20.9 billion compared to £12.2 billion at the end of March 2020, an increase of 71% over the year.
During the period, AuM increased by £8.7 billion which comprised net subscriptions of £2.1 billion, inflows from reported acquisitions of £1.7 billion, offset by outflows from a previously reported fund closure of £0.3 billion and an increase of £5.2 billion related to market movement and fund performance.
Gavin Rochussen, Polar Capital's chief executive, said: 'We are pleased to report a good finish to the financial year in terms of flow momentum with net inflows into 14 of our funds amounting to £643 million in the quarter ended 31 March.
'The fact we have also increased our AuM to over £20 billion, doubling the size of our business over three and a half years, is testament to our strategic focus of offering a diversified range of funds whilst maintaining a rigorous focus on performance and active management.'
He added that it was 'also pleasing that the pipeline for flows into our Emerging Markets Stars range of funds, which have sustainability at the core of their processes, continues to remain strong as the funds approach their three-year track records at Polar Capital'.
Polar Capital aims to announce its results for the financial year to 31 March 2021 on 1 July 2021.
