StockMarketWire.com - Ten Lifestyle Group, a technology-enabled, global concierge platform for the world's wealthy and mass affluent, has issued 40,000 new Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in the company pursuant to the exercise of options by an employee under its Company Share Option Plan.
Applications have been made for the 40,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will occur at 8am on or around 16 April 2021.
The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following admission will be 81,530,891. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
At 8:50am: [LON:TENG] Ten Lifestyle Group Plc share price was 0p at 83.5p
