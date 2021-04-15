StockMarketWire.com - Hotel operator Dalata Hotel said it had appointment Carol Phelan as chief financial officer starting 1 July, 2021.

Phelan joined the Company in 2014 and was appointed as head of financial reporting, treasury and tax in 2017.

Phelan's appointment followED the announcement on 2 March 2021 that Dermot Crowley, deputy chief executive officer of business development & finance was to succeed Pat McCann as CEO.




At 9:24am: [LON:DAL] Dalata Hotel Group Plc share price was 0p at 313.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com