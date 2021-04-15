StockMarketWire.com - Electra Private Equity said it had sold Sentinel Performance Solutions, to Aalberts N.V., for £22.2 million.
The proceeds of £22.2 million for the sale compared with the carrying value of £10.9 million seen at 30th September 2020.
The company also provided an update on its other businesses including TGI Fridays and Hotter Shoes.
TGI Fridays has commenced outside dining at 32 of its 87 sites on 12th April on relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.
In the 3 months to end March, Hotter Shoes overall sales were up 6% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis with direct channels up 34% year-on-year and more than compensating for the Covid-related closure of Hotter's 17 stores throughout the quarter.
