AU
20/04/2021 15:30 conference board leading index
20/04/2021 16:30 Reserve Bank Board monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
19/04/2021 13:15 housing starts
21/04/2021 13:30 CPI
21/04/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
22/04/2021 13:30 new housing price index
22/04/2021 13:30 employment insurance
CH
22/04/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
20/04/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
22/04/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
19/04/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
19/04/2021 10:00 construction output
22/04/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
22/04/2021 13:30 press confernce with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
22/04/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
IE
22/04/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
19/04/2021 10:00 balance of payments
22/04/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
19/04/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
19/04/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
20/04/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
20/04/2021 06:00 convenience store sales
20/04/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
21/04/2021 06:00 supermarket sales
UK
19/04/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
20/04/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
21/04/2021 07:00 CPI
21/04/2021 07:00 PPI
22/04/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
20/04/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
20/04/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
21/04/2021 12:00 MBA Weekly mortgage applications survey
21/04/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly petroleum status report
22/04/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
22/04/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/04/2021 15:00 leading Indicators
22/04/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
