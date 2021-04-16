StockMarketWire.com - IT provider Kainos said it expected annual results within the upper end of current market consensus forecasts as momentum seen earlier this year had been maintained.
In both its divisions, demand from existing and new customers has continued to be robust, despite the uncertainty generated by Covid-19, the company said.
The number employees and contractors worldwide has increased by 309, to reach a total of 2,024 people at the end of March 2021.
'Looking ahead, our robust pipeline, strong balance sheet and significant contracted backlog underpins our confidence in the outlook,' it added.
Full year ended 31 March 2021 would be released on 24 May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
