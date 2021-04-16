StockMarketWire.com - Software company investor Hg Capital Trust said it had invested about £7.4 million in Auvesy, a provider of version control and change management software solutions for automated industrial environments.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Germany, Auvesy managed over 5 million industrial IoT devices across 45 countries, serving over 700 customers.
'Software developed by AUVESY enables its customers with automated production facilities and other smart machinery to automatically backup, secure and centralise their machine data and executable code,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: