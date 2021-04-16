StockMarketWire.com - Essential components and solutions company Essentra said it had made an encouraging start to the year with Q1 like-for-like revenue growing 1.4% and in line with expectations.
Its components division returned to growth with revenue up by about 5% as end markets continued to improve.
Packaging division had a LFL revenue decline of 5.4% owing to a reduction in the level of prescriptions and elective surgeries through lockdown periods.
The filters division saw revenue growth of 10.0%, driven by 'outsourcing contracts delivering volumes in line with expectations,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that across its businesses, recent order book trends are improving, and expected to be maintained.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: