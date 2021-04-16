StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said it had won its first pharma services contract worth $1.2 million over 18 months with scope for further contracts from the same customer.
The customer would use the company's parsortix system in cancer drug trials for liquid biopsy longitudinal monitoring.
The work related to a phase 3 prostate cancer study and two smaller phase I studies. 'The phase I studies, if successful, could progress to larger phase II studies and, if successful, much larger phase III studies,' the company said.
'The services cover the capture, harvest and analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and CTC clusters. Samples are being shipped from multiple study centres to ANGLE's clinical laboratories in the UK and United States for analysis using the Parsortix system,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
