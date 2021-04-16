StockMarketWire.com - Printing business Grafenia said it expected to report a fall in revenue as the Covid-19 lockdowns during the year weighed on performance, but stressed there was reason for optimism amid a good start to April as the economy opened up.
'This April has started well, as businesses in England begin to pull up the shutters and prepare to re-open,' the company said.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, revenue was expected to fall to £9.5 million from £15.6 million and the net loss to be lower than last year.
Gross profit to be around £5.6 million, down from £8.0 million.
'There's lots of reason to believe our clients will reopen to increased demand. Events will restart. Diners will feast. Drinkers will sip, or gulp,' the company said.
At 8:11am: [LON:GRA] Grafenia share price was 0p at 5p
