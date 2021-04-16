StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain said it had agreed to sell 67% of its pipe business in China to a consortium led by local management in a deal worth around €100 million.
The sale of PAM China, expected to close during summer 2021, formed part of the Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy to enhance the group's growth and profitability profile.
PAM China comprises a production facility in Ma'anshan, in the country's eastern region, employs almost 1,100 people, and generated €170 million in sales and €9 million in operating income in 2020.
At 8:29am: [LON:COD] Compagnie De StGobain share price was 0p at 39.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
