StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks made a bright start to early trading Friday as investors cheered signs that the global recovery remains on track following data showing China's economy grew at record pace in Q1.
At 08:38, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 33.92 points, or 0.49%, at 7,017.58.
China reported GDP growth of 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year, stoking investor sentiment on global growth.
Fund manager Man Group rose 0.45% to 166.20 pence after reporting a rise in quarterly funds under management in the first quarter driven by investment gains and net fund inflows.
IT provider Kainos fell 5% to £16.02 even as it expected annual results within the upper end of current market consensus forecasts as momentum seen earlier this year had been maintained.
Essential components and solutions company Essentra was up 0.84% to 301.50p after reporting an encouraging start to the year with Q1 like-for-like revenue growing 1.4% and in line with expectations.
Emerging markets asset manager Ashmore inched up 0.5% to 420.20p despite reporting a fall in third-quarter assets under management as volatile market conditions weighed on investment performance.
The company touted optimism, saying central bank policies are expected to remain supportive, which provides a solid backdrop for 'continued superior' economic growth and strong performance in emerging markets.
Saint-Gobain was up 0.2% to €52.80 after agreeing to sell 67% of its pipe business in China to a consortium led by local management in a deal worth around €100 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
At 8:55am:
[LON:ASHM] Ashmore Group PLC share price was 0p at 404.4p
[LON:COD] Compagnie De StGobain share price was 0p at 39.54p
[LON:EMG] Man Group PLC share price was 0p at 116.4p
[LON:ESNT] Essentra PLC share price was 0p at 283.2p
[LON:KNOS] Kainos Group PLC share price was 0p at 1188p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: