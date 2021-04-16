StockMarketWire.com - Health care company Mediclinic International said it expected improved performance in fiscal 2022 despite a further waves of Covid-19 expected in the coming weeks.
'We are well positioned to deliver growth in revenue and EBITDA across all three divisions in FY22 despite further waves of the pandemic expected in the coming months, especially in Switzerland and Southern Africa,' the company said.
The upbeat outlook comes as annual revenue fell 3% year-on-year in fiscal 2021, as weaker first-half performance offset an improved second-half.
Stronger demand in 2H21 delivered revenue growth of around 1%, and drove improvement in margins.
Results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 is scheduled for 26 May 202
