StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Caspian Sunrise said the price for oil sold to the domestic market from its BNG contract area had been increased to approximately $12.4 per barrel, double the price received for most of the past 12 months.
'While this still lags far behind the international price it is approximately double the price received for most of the past 12 months and as such will be a significant boost for the company's finances,' the company said.
At 10:01am: [LON:CASP] Caspian Sunrise Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 1.9p
