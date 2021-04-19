StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona noted that portfolio company Gyroscope Therapeutics had filed a registration statement for an initial public offering in the US.
Gyroscope was a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating diseases of the eye.
The number of American depository shares to be offered and the pricing terms for the proposed IPO had not yet been determined.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were expected to act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
