StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth manager Mattioli Woods said it had acquired Caledonia Asset Management for up to £1.6 million.

The acquisition sum included an initial payment of £0.96 million and up to £0.64 million more, dependent on the business meeting performance targets in the two years after completion .

Edinburgh-based Caledonia was founded in 2000 and provided wealth management services to affluent individuals and families.

It worked with around 150 private clients and had over £55 million of assets under advice and employed five staff.




