StockMarketWire.com - IT services company SysGroup said it expected to post a modest rise in annual adjusted earnings, even after its revenue fell, due to acquisition synergies and cost cutting.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through March were sign rising by around 3% year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.
The increased would come despite revenue slipping around 7% as the pandemic prompted customers to defer decisions on new expenditure.
'As we enter the new financial year and as lockdown restrictions ease further, we are confident of delivering further growth, underpinned by our solid cash position and strong levels of recurring revenue,' SysGroup said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: