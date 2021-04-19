StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas confirmed that workover work had commenced on a well at the Greater Stanley project in eastern Texas.
The project operator had confirmed that the proposed workover had started to re-complete the Duff-2 well in a zone which had produced oil at the adjacent Stanley project. Mosman recently acquired an additional 20% interest to move up to a 40% working interest.
The cost of the workover was estimated to be around $50,000, $20,000 net to Mosman.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: