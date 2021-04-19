StockMarketWire.com - Billing and customer relationship management software provider Cerillion said it expected a first-half revenue to rise by 25% in what was its 'strongest ever' six-month trading period.
Revenue for the first half ended 31 March 2021 was expected to total approximately £12.8 million, a 25% increase on the same period last year and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, to be approximately £4.8 million, a 77% rise on the comparative period last year.
'This excellent performance reflects three major factors; on-going work on new customer implementation projects, strong demand from existing customers, and two major contract wins totalling £18.4m, which were secured in March 2021,' the company said.
'Cerillion's sales pipeline remains strong, and prospects for the remainder of the financial year are very positive,' it added.
