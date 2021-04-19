StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Genedrive said it had won a tender from the Public Health England to potentially supply diagnostic equipment and services.
The Public Health England tender was opened in November 2020 and sought to appoint suppliers to a multi-lot national microbiology framework agreement relating to the supply of diagnostics goods and services and covering clinical laboratory diagnostic testing services.
'The award of a framework contract is not exclusive to the company, nor a guarantee of orders, however it does allow participating authorities to issue call-off orders for products in the future,' the company said.
At 8:28am: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was 0p at 64p
