StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Metal Tiger said its Kalahari Minerals joint venture had approved a new drilling programme in Botswana.
Metal Tiger owned 50.01% of the venture with Sydney-listed Cobre holding the rest.
A total of 5,700 metres of diamond core drilling and reverse circulation drilling had been approved, with an additional 1,300 metres dependant on results.
Drilling would focus on Kitlanya East and Kitlanya West projects and was expected to commence in early May at Kitlanya East.
At 8:47am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 20.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
