StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical and medical technology investor RTW Venture Fund welcomed news that portfolio company Biomea Fusion had priced a $153 million initial public offering in the US.

Biomea was a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers.

Its IPO raised $153 million by offering 9 million shares at $17.00 per share.

On the first day of trading, Biomea's share price increased 9.4% to close at $18.11.


