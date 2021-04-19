StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical and medical technology investor RTW Venture Fund welcomed news that portfolio company Biomea Fusion had priced a $153 million initial public offering in the US.
Biomea was a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers.
Its IPO raised $153 million by offering 9 million shares at $17.00 per share.
On the first day of trading, Biomea's share price increased 9.4% to close at $18.11.
