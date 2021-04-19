StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and resource development company Empire Metals reported wider losses as higher costs and a plunge in revenue dented performance.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £0.95 million from £0.68 million year-on-year as revenue slumped to £1,204 from £0.11 million.
Looking ahead, the company said it was focussed on moving its Eclipse gold project exploration activities through to resource definition and into the feasibility phase, but also said it would be on the lookout for additional value-accretive acquisitions in 2021.
At 8:59am: [LON:EEE] share price was 0p at 4.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
