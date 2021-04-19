StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Yourgene Health said it had been awarded a framework agreement in the UK for its Covid-19 testing capabilities.
The agreement was awarded under Public Health England's National Microbiology Framework, for Yourgene's Clarigene SARS-CoV-2 assay and Manchester-based Covid testing service.
Lot 1 was the first of four to be announced and covered the supply of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices and associated services.
The term of the framework agreement for Lot 1 -- and each subsequent lot, if awarded -- was for an initial two years with options to extend by up to a further two years.
'Yourgene considers that the successful framework award, for which there was a competitive tender process, lends significant credibility to the Clarigene product and to the ompany's Covid testing services,' chief executive Lyn Rees said.
'More broadly, we expect the award to support business development outside the scope of this agreement with a growing network of commercial partners, addressing privately funded testing in healthcare and workplace settings.'
At 9:35am: [LON:YGEN] share price was 0p at 16.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: