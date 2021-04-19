StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company Supply@ME Capital said it was still undertaking due diligence on the planned acquisition of Singapore-based TradeFlow Capital Management.
Supply@ME Capital had on 17 March said it expected to complete the deal 'within a month'.
On Monday, it said the due diligence process 'continues to progress well' as does the integration plan for the Supply@ME and TradeFlow inventory funding business models'.
'The company's and its advisors' review of the cross-border aspects of TradeFlow's business, its funding structures and inventory "in-transit" technology are underway,' it added.
'The terms of the transaction and its financing are being structured so as to maximise existing shareholders' value.'
'SYME and TradeFlow are keen to complete the acquisition as soon as practicable. A further announcement will be made in due course.'
At 9:51am: [LON:SYME] share price was 0p at 0.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
