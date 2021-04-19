StockMarketWire.com - Training solutions company Pennant International said the release of its results for the year through December had been delayed until 28 April.
The company said an audit was substantially complete, with no material items outstanding.
It had rescheduled the release to allow some additional time to finalise the process, which was being conducted remotely.
At 9:59am: [LON:PEN] Pennant International Group PLC share price was 0p at 34p
