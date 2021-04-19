StockMarketWire.com - Automotive company Cambria Automobiles said it had it granted its management team more time to progress the proposed buyout of the company at 80 pence a share.
The extension was for further 28 calendar days, with management team now required to make a firm offer or walk away by 17 May 2021.
At 10:00am: [LON:CAMB] Cambria Automobiles PLC share price was 0p at 58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
