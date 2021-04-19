StockMarketWire.com - Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust announced that Medha Samant has informed the board she is to step down from her role as director of the company.
Samant is set to take on a full-time role at a financial services company.
The effective date of the resignation is 19 April 2021.
The company said that the board will seek an appropriate independent non-executive director to replace Samant 'in due course'.
At 1:16pm: [LON:TEM] Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC share price was 0p at 905p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: