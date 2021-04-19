StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda has announced the sudden passing of non-executive director Professor Richard Parry-Jones on 16 April 2021 following a 'tragic accident'.
Parry-Jones, who joined the board on 1 February 2021, had a 'long-standing relationship' with the company, Aston Martin Lagonda said.
He served as chief technology officer of the Ford Motor Company group and, after Aston Martin left the Ford group in 2007, he served in a variety of roles, including as an observer to the Aston Martin board from 2007 to 2014 and as an engineering consultant to its product development teams.
Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: 'Richard was not only a valuable member of the board but also a friend. This is a terrible loss to the board, the business and the industry for which Richard has been such an influential figure. Our thoughts are with Richard's family through this difficult time.'
