StockMarketWire.com - Attractions group Live Company has announced a new date for the Pick 'n Pay Cycle Tour that was due to take place in Cape Town in March 2021.
The race, which typically sees 36,000 cyclists taking part, will now take place on 10 October 2021 and will be 'slightly smaller' due to Covid restrictions, the company said.
In addition, Live Company confirmed that Muster Zoo with BrickLive 'Big Cats' is now open to the public.
LCSE Pty managing director Bruce Parker-Forsyth said: 'We are excited to announce that after many months of planning alongside the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust and local authorities, we can confirm that the Cape Town Cycle Tour presented by Pick n Pay will be taking place on October 10.
'This allows us to work with our client Pick n Pay as the event presenting partner to stage a world-class event that supports the community while leveraging the brand and being Covid compliant, including the corporate hospitality village.'
