StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals has reported that unprotected industrial action at its Vametco operation has temporarily halted production.
The industrial action, which interrupted production from the morning of 16 April 2021, is understood to be in relation to expectations of payments under the employee participation plan at Vametco.
Bushveld Minerals said it was yet to receive a formal notice from organised labour.
The company's senior management team has held a series of meetings with representatives of the recognised trade union at Vametco, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), 'during which it was agreed that all reasonable steps would be taken to urge employees to safely return to work'.
The company said it continues to 'engage with representatives of AMCU to resolve the unprotected industrial action'.
At 3:03pm: [LON:BMN] Bushveld Minerals Limited share price was 0p at 12.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
