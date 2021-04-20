CA
21/04/2021 13:30 CPI
21/04/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
22/04/2021 13:30 employment insurance
22/04/2021 13:30 new housing price index
CH
22/04/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
23/04/2021 08:30 flash PMI
26/04/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
22/04/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
26/04/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
22/04/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
22/04/2021 13:30 press confernce with ECB President Christine Lagarde
23/04/2021 09:00 flash PMI
FR
22/04/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
23/04/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
22/04/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
22/04/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
21/04/2021 06:00 supermarket sales
23/04/2021 00:30 CPI
23/04/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
26/04/2021 00:50 services producer price index
26/04/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
21/04/2021 07:00 PPI
21/04/2021 07:00 CPI
22/04/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
23/04/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
23/04/2021 07:00 public sector finances
23/04/2021 07:00 retail sales
23/04/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
US
21/04/2021 12:00 MBA Weekly mortgage applications survey
21/04/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly petroleum status report
22/04/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
22/04/2021 15:00 leading Indicators
22/04/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/04/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
23/04/2021 14:45 services PMI
23/04/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
23/04/2021 15:00 residential sales
26/04/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
