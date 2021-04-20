StockMarketWire.com - Fund manager Jupiter Fund Management reported an uptick in quarterly assets under management in the first quarter of the year.
For the three months to 31 March 2021, assets under management closed the period at £58.8 billion, an increase of £0.1 billion from 31 December 2020.
There were net outflows in the period of £0.8 billion.
Mutual funds saw total net outflows of £848 million, driven by 'continued lower client demand for UK and European-focused equity strategies,' the company said.
Positive net inflows from fixed income strategies - through NZS capital and a capital raise by the Chrysalis Investment Trust - were offset by continuing lower client demand for UK and European equity strategies, the company said.
Jupiter will be issuing interim results for the period to 30 June 2021 on 30 July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
