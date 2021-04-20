StockMarketWire.com - Data management group Restore said it had acquired British records management business Big Data Management, for an undisclosed sum.

The business was expected to bring in revenues of about £0.6 million per annum from its 160,000 boxes, Restore said.

Big Data Management, based in Tilbury, London, was established in 1994.

'This acquisition represents a further step in Restore's strategy for growth via organic expansion, strategic acquisition and margin improvement through synergies and efficiency gains ...' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com