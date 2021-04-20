StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager and advisory support group Tatton Asset Management said it expected its annual results to be ahead of analysts' forecasts.
Inflows for the year through March were £755 million, or 11.3% of opening assets under management (AUM).
AUM jumped 35% to £9.0 billion, up from £6.7 billion year-on-year.
'This performance demonstrates the resilience of the group's business model in a year which has been dominated by a complex backdrop of market and economic uncertainty and volatility brought about by the global pandemic,' Tatton said.
'The group remains in a healthy financial position, with a strong balance sheet and £16.9 million of net cash.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
