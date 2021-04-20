StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics company Warpaint London said it had continued to experience improved trading conditions in the first quarter of 2021.
The company had on 18 January said trading in the second half of 2020 was stronger than previously anticipated.
Warpaint London said sales for the 2021 first quarter were higher year-on-year, despite a continuation of lockdown measures.
Product gross margin had also improved on a year-on-year basis. The company added that sales of its W7 branded products through Tesco stores in the UK continued to perform well.
Tesco, it said, was stocking an additional 15 W7 product lines in over 600 Tesco Extra Stores and supermarkets from the end of May 2021.
A substantial Christmas order has been placed by Tesco for delivery later in the year.
'The group's activities in the US have been successfully refocused and restructured with the aim of increasing margin, reducing costs and building sales,' Warpaint London said.
'Following a successful trial with store group Five Below, W7 products are now being stocked in over 1,000 of their stores in the US.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
