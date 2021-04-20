StockMarketWire.com - Fresh prepared food provider Bakkavor said it would resume dividend following improved performance in the first quarter of the year as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.
'While uncertainty remains, improved visibility on sales for the coming months has made the board more confident about the group's liquidity position and so we will be recommending the payment of the previously suspended final dividend for 2019 of 4 pence per share,' the company said.
For the 13 weeks to 27 March 2021, revenue was 4.4% lower than the prior year and 2.6% lower on a like-for-like basis.
At 8:36am: [LON:BAKK] Bakkavor Group PLC share price was 0p at 73.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
