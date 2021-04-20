StockMarketWire.com - Oil companies Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil confirmed that well testing was expected to commence in May for an appraisal well at the West Newton project.
Testing of the West Newton B-1Z conventional appraisal well was expected to take about four weeks to complete, after which testing of the WNA-2 well would commence.
Cased hole logging programme and vertical seismic profiling operations on the WNB-1Z well had been completed.
The next phase of operations would be conducted utilising a service rig and would be comprised of perforation and stimulation of the Kirkham Abbey formation and subsequent flow testing of the well.
At 9:03am:
[LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was 0p at 0.58p
[LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was 0p at 0.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
