StockMarketWire.com - Asset management group City of London reported a largely unchanged funds under management for the March quarter, as fund outflows offset strong investment performance.
For the quarter ended 31 March, funds under management were US$11.06 billion, up from US$10.98 billion as at 31 December 2020.
'During the period under review, CLIG flows were negative as clients continued to rebalance following significant equity market gains, with net outflows of circa US$278 million across the group's strategies,' the company said.
The company said it would announce the final dividend on Tuesday 13 July 2021 in its pre-close trading update.
