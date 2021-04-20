StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI announced that a study had indicated its flagship KidneyIntelX test accurately predicted progression of diabetic kidney disease.
Progression was predicted in a multinational cohort from the CANagliflozin CardioVAScular Assessment Study.
'The clinical outcome data suggests that KidneyIntelX risk assessment could support primary care physicians in making appropriate therapeutic intervention decisions with early-stage DKD patients to effectively delay progression and reduce the risk of adverse events,' the company said.
At 9:13am: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was 0p at 436p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
