StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said 46% of fiscal first-half rent that was due had now been received as footfall continued to improve following the UK reopening earlier this month.
Collections in the UK were 48%, France 23%, and Ireland 34%.
'Initial footfall recovery in England is encouraging, and around 90% of operators are currently able to trade. Footfall is competitive with pre-pandemic levels,' the company said.
'Across a seven-day average, footfall at our flagships is around four-fifths of that achieved in the same week in April 2019. This is an improvement of approaching 50% points on reopening in June 2020,' it added.
At 9:14am: [LON:HMSO] Hammerson PLC share price was 0p at 23.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: